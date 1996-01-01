2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Multiple ChoiceA researcher made an interesting observation about a protein made by the rough endoplasmic reticulum and eventually found in a cell's plasma membrane. The protein in the plasma membrane was actually slightly different from the protein made in the ER. The protein was probably altered in the __________.661
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following results provided evidence of a discrete nuclear localization signal somewhere on the nucleoplasmin protein? a. The nucleoplasmin protein was small and easily slipped through the nuclear pore complex. b. After cleavage of the nucleoplasmin protein, only the tail segments appeared in the nucleus. c. Removing the tail from the nucleoplasmin protein allowed the core segment to enter the nucleus. d. The SRP bound only to the tail of the nucleoplasmin protein, not the core segment.233
- Textbook QuestionCells that line your intestines are known to possess a large number of membrane proteins that transport small molecules and ions across the plasma membrane. Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be required for this characteristic of the cells? a. the endoplasmic reticulum b. peroxisomes c. lysosomes d. the cell wall162
- Textbook QuestionMost of the proteins that enter the nucleus possess a nuclear localization signal (NLS), even if they are small enough to pass through the nuclear pore complex unhindered. Why would a small protein have an NLS, when it naturally diffuses across the nuclear pore complex without one?141