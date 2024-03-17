Electrocardiogram (ECG)

18. The Heart
When analyzing an ECG, you measure the time between the beginning of the QRS complex and the end of the T wave. Which physiological events are included in this interval?
During an ECG analysis of a patient, the doctor detects an abnormally prolonged PR interval. Which stage of cardiac conduction is most likely responsible for this delay?
Fibrillation can happen in either the atrial or the ventricles. When fibrillation happens in the ventricle it is usually immediately be life threatening. Which ECG below do you think shows ventricular fibrillation?
A varsity athlete went for their physical, which included an ECG. The doctors noticed that the student’s heart rate was unusually low, but they told the student not to worry. What term would the doctors include in their chart to describe the student’s heart?