2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
In what way do the membranes of a eukaryotic cell vary? a. Phospholipids are found only in certain membranes. b. Certain proteins are unique to each membrane. c. Only certain membranes of the cell are selectively permeable. d. Only certain membranes are constructed from amphipathic molecules.
Imagine a spherical cell with a radius of 10 μm. What is the cell's surface area in μm2? Its volume, in μm3? (Note: For a sphere of radius r, surface area = 4πr2 and volume = 4/3πr3. Remember that the value of π is 3.14.) What is the ratio of surface area to volume for this cell? Now do the same calculations for a second cell, this one with a radius of 20 μm. Compare the surface-to-volume ratios of the two cells. How is this comparison significant to the functioning of cells?