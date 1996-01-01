6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Osgood-Schlatter disease is a painful condition that affects the proximal end of the tibia (a long bone) just distal to the knee. It primarily affects athletically active children between the ages of 10 and 14. The condition develops when the patellar tendon places strain on this area of the tibia as the area is not as stable as other regions of the bone in children this age. Why would this region not be as stable as other regions of the tibia?
51
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism. A person with this condition will have short arms and legs but a normal sized head and trunk. Achondroplasia literally means “without cartilage formation”. Why would a disorder that affects cartilage formation lead to dwarfism?
41
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice