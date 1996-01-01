11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Resting Membrane Potential
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Resting Membrane Potential
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the MOST important factor in generating resting membrane potential?
167
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The movement of which ion out of the cell through leakage channels establishes the negative membrane potential?
791
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following membrane ion channels open and close in response to changes in the membrane potential?
901
1
Multiple Choice
Relative to extracellular fluid, the interior of a neuron has a negative charge because __________.
817
1
1
Showing 9 of 9 practice