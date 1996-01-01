Introduction to Energy
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following is NOT a form of kinetic energy?
a) When the temperature of a substance rises causing the molecules of that substance to move faster.
b) When a hockey puck slides across the ice after being hit by a player.
c) When glucose molecules are broken down to create energy for cellular work.
d) When the molecules of the air vibrate transmitting soundwaves.
Why are the principles of thermodynamics important for the study of biology?
a) The principles of thermodynamics govern the chemical processes in all biological organisms.
b) The principles of thermodynamics govern how an organism exchanges energy with their environment.
c) The principles of thermodynamics govern how all life on Earth exchanges energy.
d) All of the above.
Which of the following is NOT an example of a biological system?
a) A human eating a cheeseburger.
b) A coral reef where energy and mass both enter and exit.
c) The digestive system of an organism absorbing food energy and discarding food waste.
d) The universe where the amount of energy and mass is constant.