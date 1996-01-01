2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
- Multiple ChoiceGlucose can be moved into cells via an active transport mechanism when the concentration of glucose inside the cell is higher than the concentration of glucose outside the cell. This active transport mechanism moves glucose and sodium into the cell at the same time. The glucose moves up its gradient and the sodium moves down its gradient. Which of the following statements about this mechanism is accurate?22031
- Multiple ChoiceConsider the transport of protons and sucrose into a plant cell by the sucrose-proton cotransport protein. Plant cells continuously produce a proton gradient by using the energy of ATP hydrolysis to pump protons out of the cell. Why, in the absence of sucrose, do protons not move back into the cell through the sucrose-proton cotransport protein?389
- Textbook QuestionSuppose a cell is placed in a solution with a high concentration of potassium and no sodium. How would the cellular sodium–potassium pump function in this environment? a. It would stop moving ions across the membrane. b. It would continue using ATP to pump sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell. c. It would move sodium and potassium ions across the membrane, but no ATP would be used. d. It would reverse the direction of sodium and potassium ions to move them against their gradients.144