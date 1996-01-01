Suppose a cell is placed in a solution with a high concentration of potassium and no sodium. How would the cellular sodium–potassium pump function in this environment? a. It would stop moving ions across the membrane. b. It would continue using ATP to pump sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell. c. It would move sodium and potassium ions across the membrane, but no ATP would be used. d. It would reverse the direction of sodium and potassium ions to move them against their gradients.