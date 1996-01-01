9. Muscle Tissue
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
9. Muscle Tissue
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
During a muscle contraction, the ___________ pulls on the ___________, shortening the muscle.
62
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Myosin storage myopathy is a rare congenital condition where some of the myosin folds incorrectly in certain skeletal muscles creating clumps. Individuals with this condition exhibit muscle weakness and may be delayed in learning to walk as infants. What changes would you expect to see if you were to examine the sarcomere of an individual with this condition?
52
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The contractile proteins of the sarcomere include which of the following?
53
2
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Which protein contributes to the structural integrity of the sarcomere?
52
1
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Which region is the same length as the actin filament? An image is shown for reference.
45
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 8 of 8 practice