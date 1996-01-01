9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What layer of connective tissue surrounds and separates muscle fibers?
74
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The plasma membrane of a muscle fiber is called the ____________ and it wraps bundles of ____________.
66
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, chose the answer that corrects the statement.
The smallest contractile unit of a muscle is the muscle cell.
61
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Where does 95% of the energy needed for contraction come from during moderate exercise?
954
1
Textbook Question
The connective tissue covering that encloses the sarcolemma of an individual muscle fiber is called the a. epimysium, b. perimysium, c. endomysium, d. periosteum.
126
2
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A fascicle is a a. muscle, b. bundle of muscle fibers enclosed by a connective tissue sheath, c. bundle of myofibrils, d. group of myofilaments.
85
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Thick and thin myofilaments have different compositions. For each descriptive phrase, indicate whether the filament is, a. thick or b. thin. _____ (1) contains actin _____ (2) contains ATPases _____ (3) attaches to the Z disc _____ (4) contains myosin _____ (5) contains troponin _____ (6) does not lie in the I band
62
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The function of the T tubules in muscle contraction is to a. make and store glycogen, b. release Ca²⁺ into the cell interior and then pick it up again, c. transmit the action potential deep into the muscle cells, d. form proteins.
278
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 13 of 13 practice