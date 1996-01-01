2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following occurs when a covalent bond forms? a. Electrons in valence shells are transferred from one atom to another. b. Electrons in valence shells are shared between atoms. c. Partial charges on polar molecules interact. d. Nonpolar molecules are pushed together.by surrounding water molecules.194
- Textbook QuestionThe atomic number of sulfur (S) is 16. Sulfur combines with hydrogen by covalent bonding to form a compound, hydrogen sulfide. Based on the number of valence electrons in a sulfur atom, predict the molecular formula of the compound. (Explain your answer.) a. HS b. H2S c. H4S2 d. H4S99