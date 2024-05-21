25. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
Which of the following is NOT a purpose of tubular reabsorption?
Which of the following solutes are primarily reabsorbed by primary active transport?
In the proximal tubule, _________ ions are pumped out of the tubule via ____________ transport. This creates an ____________ gradient, causing water to be reabsorbed through _______________.
Predict what would happen if the tubule wall of the descending limb suddenly lost all its aquaporins.
Dr. Miller is a pediatric nutritionist working with a patient who has a low dietary calcium intake. Concerned about the possibility of hypocalcemia, she orders bloodwork. What hormone would you expect to be elevated in this patient’s bloodwork?
Ryan just ate a very protein-rich meal. Because of this, the amino acid levels in his blood currently exceed the transport maximum and the renal threshold for amino acids (65 mg/dL). What will happen to the excess amino acids?
In which section of the nephron is the process of reabsorption influenced by hormones?