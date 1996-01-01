3. Energy & Cell Processes
- Multiple ChoiceThe codons AAA, CCC, GGG, and UUU specify the amino acids lysine, proline, glycine, and phenylalanine, respectively. If the base sequence 5′-CCCAAATTTGGG-3′ is present in the coding strand of a stretch of DNA, what polypeptide sequence would be encoded by the corresponding template strand?1271
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code? a. comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins with the base sequence of their genes b. analyzing the sequence of RNAs produced from known DNA sequences c. analyzing mutants that changed the code d. examining the polypeptides produced when RNAs with particular sequences were translated90
- Textbook QuestionFor each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False. a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code. b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons. c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid. d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.98
- Textbook QuestionDraw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.) (b) Suppose a mutant strain can survive if substrate 5 is added to the growth medium, but it cannot grow if substrates 1, 2, 3, or 4 are added. Which enzyme in the pathway is affected in this mutant?141
- Textbook QuestionDraw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.) (a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?141
- Textbook QuestionOne of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code? a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping) b. 4 and 12 c. 4 and 10 d. 12 and 4249
- Textbook QuestionResearchers compared the amino acid sequences of the transport protein in zebrafish, puffer fish, mice, and humans. They found many stretches with identical sequences in all four species. Does this mean that the corresponding mRNA base sequences are also the same in these four species? Explain why or why not.148