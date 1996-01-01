2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?
a) They represent regions around the nucleus in which the electrons orbit.
b) The shells closest to the nucleus contain electrons with higher energy.
c) They contain electrons of the same energy.
d) a and b only.
e) a and c only.
- Textbook QuestionIn the term trace element, the adjective trace means that a. the element is required in very small amounts. b. the element can be used as a label to trace atoms through an organism's metabolism. c. the element is very rare on Earth. d. the element enhances health but is not essential for the organism's long-term survival.322
- Textbook QuestionThe reactivity of an atom arises from a. the average distance of the outermost electron shell from the nucleus. b. the existence of unpaired electrons in the valence shell. c. the sum of the potential energies of all the electron shells. d. the potential energy of the valence shell.367
- Textbook QuestionDRAW IT Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make. b.212
- Textbook QuestionDRAW IT Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make. a.101
- Textbook QuestionLook back at the abbreviated periodic table of the elements in Figure 2.5B. If two elements are in the same row, what do they have in common? If two elements are in the same column, what do they have in common? Would you predict that elements in the same row or the same column will have similar chemical properties? Explain.57