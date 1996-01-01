7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
When a person falls, a common reaction is to try to catch themselves by sticking out their hands. This will sometimes lead to a fracture in one or both of the bones of the forearm. Because one forearm bone is larger where it articulates with the wrist, this bone tends to absorb more force from the impact and is broken more often, making it the most commonly broken bone in the body. Where would such a break likely occur?
Arrange the bones of the upper limb from proximal to distal. Some bones may not be included.
Often people will 'crack' their knuckle by pulling on their pointer finger. The cracking sound comes from knuckle where the finger meets the hand. What's another way to describe this location?
Which of the following portions of the scapula articulates with the clavicle?
a. Coracoid process
b. Acromion
c. Spine
d. Glenoid cavity
The 'elbow bone' is called the:
a. trochlea
b.capitulum
c.olecranon
d.deltoid tuberosity
Fill in the blanks: The only bone of the arm is the _______. The forearm consists of the medial ______and the lateral_____.