3. Energy & Cell Processes
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?
I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.
II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.
III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.17073
Taxol is an anticancer drug extracted from the Pacific yew tree. In animal cells, Taxol prevents microtubule depolymerization (breaking down). Thus, Taxol stops mitosis by interfering with which of the following structures or processes?
a) The mitotic spindle.
b) Cytokinesis.
c) DNA replication.
d) Chromosome condensation.24961