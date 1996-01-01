3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?
a) The 6 molecules of CO2.
b) The H+ ions produced.
c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH2 molecules.
d) The 4 molecules of ATP.13333
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following is the most immediate source of energy for making most of the ATP in your cells? a. the transfer of from intermediate substrates to ADP b. the movement of H+ across a membrane down its concentration gradient c. the splitting of glucose into two molecules of pyruvate d. electrons moving through the electron transport chain67
- Textbook QuestionEarly estimates suggested that the oxidation of glucose via aerobic respiration would produce 38 ATP. Based on what you know of the theoretical yields of ATP from cellular respiration, show how this total was determined. Why do biologists now think this amount of ATP per molecule of glucose is not achieved in cells?204
- Textbook QuestionVISUAL SKILLS This computer model shows the four parts of ATP synthase, each part consisting of a number of polypeptide subunits (the structure in gray is still an area of active research). Using Figure 9.14 as a guide, label the rotor, stator, internal rod, and catalytic knob of this molecular motor.79