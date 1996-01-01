3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
- Textbook QuestionThrough a microscope, you can see a cell plate beginning to develop across the middle of a cell and nuclei forming on either side of the cell plate. This cell is most likely a. an animal cell in the process of cytokinesis. b. a plant cell in the process of cytokinesis. c. a bacterial cell dividing. d. a plant cell in metaphase.1364
- Textbook QuestionWhich statement about the daughter cells following mitosis and cytokinesis is correct? a. They are genetically different from each other and from the parent cell. b. They are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell. c. They are genetically identical to each other but different from the parent cell. d. Only one of the two daughter cells is genetically identical to the parent cell.363
- Textbook QuestionThe drug cytochalasin B blocks the function of actin. Which of the following aspects of the animal cell cycle would be most disrupted by cytochalasin B? a. spindle formation b. spindle attachment to kinetochores c. cell elongation during anaphase d. cleavage furrow formation and cytokinesis518