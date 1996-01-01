Anatomy & Physiology
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?
Of the following tissue types, which is likely to be the thinnest overall?
True or false: stratified squamous epithelium is thicker than simple squamous epithelium.
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a double layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are tall and narrow. How would you identify these cells?