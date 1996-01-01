4. Tissues & Histology
4. Tissues & Histology
Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic conditions that affect the production of collagen. One symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can be hyper-elasticity of the skin (skin that stretches much more than normal). This symptom is due to changes in the connective tissue supporting the skin. Relate this symptom to the roles of different fibers in connective tissue:1