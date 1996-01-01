Anatomy & Physiology
If you have a pain that is just proximal to the metacarpals, where is it?
The vertebral region is medial to which other region?
During a dissection you are directed to start your incision in the popliteal region and cut distal to the popliteal until you reach the calcaneus. What region did you cut?
After running in high heels your fellow anatomy student complains of a pain just distal to the calcaneal region. What region is the pain coming from?
Which of the following statements is correct?
