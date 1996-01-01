3. Energy & Cell Processes
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following statements is true?
a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.32166
- Textbook QuestionIn Figure 8.10, the energetic coupling of substrate phosphorylation and an endergonic reaction are shown. If the hydrolysis of ATP releases 7.3 kcal of free energy, use the graph in this figure to estimate what you would expect the ∆G values to be for the uncoupled reaction and the two steps in the coupled reaction.44