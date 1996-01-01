Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Worksheet
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Levels of Organization
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
Introduction to Organ systems
Homeostasis
Feedback Loops
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Anatomical Position
Introduction to Directional Terms
Directional Terms: Up and Down
Directional Terms: Front and Back
Directional Terms: Body Sides
Directional Terms: Limbs
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
Anatomical Terms for the Back
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
Anatomical Planes & Sections
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Isotopes
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Noncovalent Bonds
Ionic Bonding
Hydrogen Bonding
Introduction to Water
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Properties of Water- Density
Properties of Water- Thermal
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
Acids and Bases
pH Scale
Carbon
Functional Groups
Introduction to Biomolecules
Monomers & Polymers
Carbohydrates
Proteins
Nucleic Acids
Lipids
Microscopes
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Endosymbiotic Theory
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Cell Junctions
Biological Membranes
Types of Membrane Proteins
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Passive vs. Active Transport
Osmosis
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Active Transport
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
Laws of Thermodynamics
Chemical Reactions
ATP
Enzymes
Enzyme Activation Energy
Enzyme Binding Factors
Enzyme Inhibition
Introduction to Metabolism
Redox Reactions
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
Glycolysis
Pyruvate Oxidation
Krebs Cycle
Electron Transport Chain
Chemiosmosis
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Introduction to Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
Interphase
Phases of Mitosis
Cytokinesis
Cell Cycle Regulation
Review of the Cell Cycle
Cancer
Introduction to DNA Replication
DNA Repair
Central Dogma
Introduction to Transcription
Steps of Transcription
Genetic Code
Introduction to Translation
Steps of Translation
Post-Translational Modification
4. Tissues & Histology
Worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
Simple Epithelial Tissues
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
Introduction to Connective Tissue
Classes of Connective Tissue
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
Types of Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
5. Integumentary System
Worksheet
Introduction to the Integumentary System.
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation
The Epidermis: Cells
The Epidermis: Layers
The Dermis
The Hypodermis
Glands
Hair
Nails
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
7. Skeletal System
Worksheet
Axial Skeleton - Skull
Axial Skeleton - Vertebrae
Axial Skeleton - Thoracic Cage
Appendicular Skeleton - Pectoral Girdle
Appendicular Skeleton - Upper Limb
Appendicular Skeleton - Pelvic Girdle
Appendicular Skeleton - Lower Limb
8. Joints
Worksheet
Introduction to Joints
Classification of Joints
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
Joint Movements
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Worksheet
Muscle Tissue
Muscle Contraction
Skeletal Muscle
Isotonic Contraction
Muscle Metabolism
Smooth Muscle
10. Muscular System
Worksheet
Muscle Action
Muscle Naming
Muscle Shape
Muscle Action, Origin, and Insertion
Practice
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
Resting Membrane Potential
Change in Membrane Potential
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
Graded Potentials
Action Potential
The Refractory Period
Propagation of Action Potentials
12. Central Nervous System
Worksheet
Neural Integration
Brain
CNS Protection
Brain Injuries
Spinal Cord
Spinal Cord Trauma
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Worksheet
Spinal Cord
Components of PNS
Sensory Receptors and Sensation
Nerves
Motor Endings and Motor Activity
Reflex Activity
14. Autonomic Nervous System
Worksheet
Reflex Activity
ANS Characteristics
ANS Divisions
Reflex Activity
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
ANS Divisions
15. Special Senses
Worksheet
Levels of ANS Control
ANS Disorders
Eye - Vision
Smell
Taste
Ear - Hearing
Ear - Equilibrium
Ear - Abnormalities
16. Endocrine System
Worksheet
Endocrine System Overview
Hormones
Endocrine Organs
Hormones from Other Organs
17. Blood
Worksheet
Functions and Components
Blood Disorders
White Blood Cells
Hemostasis
Blood Types
Blood Testing
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Worksheet
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Pratice
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Worksheet
Blood Vessel Walls
Arteries
Capillaries
Veins
Blood Flow
Blood Pressure
Vascular Disorders
Tissue Perfusion
Capillary Exchange
Circulatory Pathways
20. Lymphatic System
Worksheet
Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
21. Immune System
Worksheet
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
Disorders
22. Respiratory System
Worksheet
Upper Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
Gas Exchange
Gas Transport
Breathing Rate and Depth
Disease
23. Digestive System
Worksheet
Overview: General Features
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
Functional Anatomy: Salivary Glands
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Worksheet
Nutrients
Metabolism
Energy Balance
25. Urinary System
Worksheet
Kidney Anatomy
Urine Formation
Urine and Renal Function Tests
Urine Storage and Elimination
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Worksheet
Fluid Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Acid-Base Balance
27. Reproductive System
Worksheet
Shared Common Features
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Male Reproductive Physiology
Female Reproductive Anatomy
Female Reproductive Physiology
Sexually Transmitted Infections
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Worksheet
Fertilization
Embryonic Development
Fetal Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
Labor and Delivery
Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
Assisted Reproductive Technology
29. Heredity
Worksheet
Overview of Human Genetics
Patterns of Inheritance
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
Genetic Disorders
Gene Therapy
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
Previous Topic
Guided videos.
Learn with Bruce
Go to the course
4:06
Trabeculae
Bruce
148
2
3:48
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae Example 1
Bruce
99
2
Practice this topic
All
Multiple choice
Multiple Choice
Which structure allow osteocytes receive nutrients in spongy bone?
45
Has a video solution.