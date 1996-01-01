Anatomy & Physiology
Which features of simple squamous epithelium makes it ideal for rapid diffusion?
What type of cell is most often found in the ducts of glands?
In the image to the right, what feature is the yellow arrow pointing to?
Which characteristic is true of columnar cells, but not other epithelial tissues?
Both the small intestine & the trachea are lined with columnar cells. Based on their location, what do you expect would be different about these cells?
Imagine that you are a histologist looking at a sample of cells from the lining of the human intestine. What tissue type do you expect to see?