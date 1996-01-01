3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
14 videos15 questions
VIDEOS 14
PRACTICE 15
- Multiple Choice
In which of the steps of aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?
a) In glycolysis only.
b) In the Krebs cycle only.
c) In the electron transport chain only.
d) In both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
e) In both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain.9086
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about NAD+ is true?
a) NAD+ is reduced to NADH during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
b) NAD+ has more chemical energy than NADH.
c) NAD+ donates high energy electrons to the electron transport chain.
d) In the absence of NAD+, glycolysis can still function.375410
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following correctly describe the fermentation pathway? Select True or False for each statement. T/F It includes a reaction that oxidizes NADH to NAD+. T/F It synthesizes ATP by substrate-level phosphorylation. T/F It includes a reaction that reduces NAD+ to NADH. T/F It synthesizes electron acceptors, so that cellular respiration can continue.233
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following is a distinction between cellular respiration and fermentation? a. the transfer of from intermediate substrates to ADP b. the movement of H+ across a membrane down its concentration gradient c. the splitting of glucose into two molecules of pyruvate d. electrons moving through the electron transport chain85