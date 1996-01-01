3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Central Dogma
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
2 videos10 questions
VIDEOS 2
PRACTICE 10
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following is an important exception to the central dogma of molecular biology? a. Many genes code for RNAs that function directly in the cell. b. DNA is the repository of genetic information in all cells. c. Messenger RNA is a short-lived 'information carrier.' d. Proteins are responsible for most aspects of the phenotype.224
- Textbook QuestionDescribe the process by which the information in a eukaryotic gene is transcribed and translated into a protein. Correctly use these words in your description: tRNA, amino acid, start codon, transcription, RNA splicing, exons, introns, mRNA, gene, codon, RNA polymerase, ribosome, translation, anticodon, peptide bond, stop codon.148
- Textbook QuestionThe base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this gene? Using the genetic code, give the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide translated from this mRNA. (Hint: What is the start codon?)136