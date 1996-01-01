Skip to main content
8. Joints
Joint Movements
Joint Movements
VIDEOS
0:37
Movement at the knee joint
21:24
Elbow Joint: Bones, Muscles & Movement
0:40
Movement at the glenohumeral joint
0:23
Movement at the hip joint
0:26
Temporomandibular Joint
20:28
Shoulder joint - Movements, Bones and Muscles
05:01
Anatomy of Temporomandibular joint ( TMJ ) Head and Neck
07:00
Hip joint - Bones, Ligaments, Blood Supply and Innervation
0:26
Movement At The Elbow Joint
01:40
Types of Synovial Joints
03:06
Types of Synovial Joints
PRACTICE
Multiple Choice
Movement of a limb towards the midline of the body is called __________.
Multiple Choice
The term nonaxial movement means __________.
Multiple Choice
Extension is the reverse of flexion.
Multiple Choice
What type of motion occurs at a synovial joint when one flat bone surface slips over another without appreciable angulation or rotation?
Multiple Choice
Decreasing the angle between bones is called __________.
Multiple Choice
In a uniaxial articulation, __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following movements is an example of circumduction movement?
Multiple Choice
Shrugging one's shoulders primarily involves __________.
Multiple Choice
What motion is ONLY possible at the thumb?
Multiple Choice
What type of motion is unique to mammals and is characterized by the posterior teeth gliding from side to side in a grinding motion?
Multiple Choice
Chewing involves the __________ joint.
Multiple Choice
A twisting motion of the foot that turns the sole inward is called __________.
Multiple Choice
__________ refers to movement of the radius around the ulna when the palms of the hands are rotated so that the palms are facing upward.
Textbook Question
Freely movable joints are a. synarthroses, b. diarthroses, c. amphiarthroses.
Textbook Question
Compare the structure, function, and common body locations of bursae and tendon sheaths.
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the paired movements of flexion and extension with adduction and abduction.
Textbook Question
How does rotation differ from circumduction?
Textbook Question
What is the specific role of the menisci of the knee? Of the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments?
Textbook Question
List all six possible movements that can occur at the shoulder joint and name the prime mover(s) of each movement. Then name their antagonists.
Textbook Question
Discuss the relative value (to body homeostasis) of immovable, slightly movable, and freely movable joints.
