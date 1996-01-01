2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Textbook QuestionBased on Figure 7.18, which of these experimental treatments would increase the rate of sucrose transport into a plant cell? a. decreasing extracellular sucrose concentration b. decreasing extracellular pH c. decreasing cytoplasmic pH d. adding a substance that makes the membrane more permeable to hydrogen ions162
- Textbook QuestionDraw and label the plasma membrane of a cell that is placed in a solution with concentrations of calcium ions and lactose that are greater than those on the inside of the cell. Use arrows to show the relevant gradients and the activity of the following membrane proteins: (1) a pump that exports protons; (2) a calcium channel; and (3) a lactose carrier.164
- Textbook QuestionFacilitated diffusion across a membrane requires ______________ and moves a solute ______________ its concentration gradient. a. transport proteins . . . up (against) b. transport proteins . . . down c. energy and transport proteins . . . up d. energy and transport proteins . . . down136
- Textbook QuestionCells lining kidney tubules function in the reabsorption of water from urine. In response to chemical signals, they reversibly insert additional aquaporins into their plasma membranes. In which of these situations would your tubule cells have the most aquaporins: after a long run on a hot day, right after a large meal, or after drinking a large bottle of water? Explain.77
- Textbook QuestionSCIENTIFIC THINKING Mercury is known to inhibit the permeability of water channels. To help establish that the protein isolated by Agre's group was a water channel, the researchers incubated groups of RNA-injected oocytes (which thus made aquaporin proteins) in four different solutions: plain buffer, low concentration and high concentration of a mercury chloride (HgCl2) solution, and low concentration of a mercury solution followed by an agent (ME) known to reverse the effects of mercury. The water permeability of the cells was determined by the rate of their osmotic swelling. Interpret the results of this experiment, which are presented in the graph below. Control oocytes not injected with aquaporin RNA were also incubated with buffer and the two concentrations of mercury. Predict what the results of these treatments would be44