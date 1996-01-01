Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?

a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.

b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.

c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.

d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.