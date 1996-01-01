2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?
a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.
b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.
c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.
d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.16237