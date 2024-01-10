15. The Special Senses
Rods, Cones, and Light
A light hits your retina with a wavelength of 610 nm. Which cones will be stimulated, and what color will you perceive? Use the figure to help you answer.
Imagine that you are walking in the woods at night in very low light. A red flower and a green leaf are both reflecting the same total amount of light. Which would appear brighter to you and why? The image is provided for reference.
Which of the following shows the correct order of light transmission from the air to the retina?
