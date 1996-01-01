Anatomy & Physiology
What feature about dense regular connective tissue makes them well suited for tendons?
Marfan syndrome is a genetic condition that affects production and maintenance of elastic fibers in the ECM. Based on this information, what may be a regular serious complication of Marfan syndrome?
An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is a common knee injury among athletes. The function of ligaments is to attach bones to each other and keep them stable. Given what you know about connective tissue, what type of tissue do you expect would be involved?