17. Blood
Blood Types
Blood Types
8:27
Blood Typing
03:01
What Are Blood Types? ABO Blood Group System - Agglutination Test
10:00
Blood, Part 1 - True Blood: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #29
Blood type is determined by __________.
Eighty-five percent of Americans carry the __________ Rh agglutinogen on their RBCs.
Which antibodies would be found in the serum of a person with AB blood?
How can poor nutrition lead to anemia?
Cancer patients being treated with chemotherapeutic drugs designed to destroy rapidly dividing cells are monitored closely for changes in their red and white blood counts. Why so?
16
