Anatomy & Physiology
17. Blood
White Blood Cells
17. Blood
White Blood Cells
14:25
Leukocytes of Immune System
by AK LECTURES
The migration of white blood cells out of the capillary blood vessels is called __________.
Which of the following is considered a type of lymphocyte?
Diapedesis refers to __________.
Which leukocytes contain histamine in their granules?
Which property do white blood cells (WBCs) have in common?
Which of the following types of white blood cells kills parasitic worms and plays a role in the body's response to allergens and asthma?
Which of the following is a function of neutrophils?
Mast cells are most similar to which type of leukocyte?
Which of the following is a function of lymphocytes?
The process of actively metabolizing oxygen by neutrophils to produce bleach and hydrogen to kill bacteria is known as __________.
