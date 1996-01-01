Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Bone Growth
Bone Growth
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Bone Growth
9 videos
|
10 questions
VIDEOS
9
Previous videos for
Next videos for
02:12
Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts
by Amgen
538
1
3:37
Endochondral Ossification
by Pearson
1389
7
1
13:51
Endochondral Ossification
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
565
2
2:49
Bone
by Pearson
293
13:05
Intramembranous Ossification
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
593
1
02:04
Bone elongation - processes at the epiphyseal plate
by Homework Clinic
740
1
1
04:04
Osteoblasts vs Osteoclasts | HOW DO THEY BOTH FUNCTION? Bone Remodeling
by 5MinuteSchool
26
02:33
Skeletal System: Bone Remodeling & Growth - Aging
by BlueLink: University of Michigan Anatomy
21
05:07
Bone Remodeling
by David Cohen
17
PRACTICE
10
Multiple Choice
During fetal intramembranous ossification, bone develops from __________.
876
Multiple Choice
Intramembranous ossification __________.
901
1
Multiple Choice
Long bone growth at the epiphyseal plate is similar to __________.
757
1
Multiple Choice
In adolescence, the 'growth spurt' that is observed is mainly attributed to an increase in __________.
726
1
1
Multiple Choice
Most bones below the base of the skull form by endochondral ossification.
892
Multiple Choice
Before eight weeks, the skeleton of the human embryo is composed of __________.
834
Textbook Question
Bone remodeling in adults is regulated and directed mainly by a. growth hormone b. thyroid hormones c. sex hormones d. mechanical stress e. PTH.
14
Textbook Question
Describe in proper sequence the events of endochondral ossification in a long bone.
14
Textbook Question
As we grow, our long bones increase in diameter, but the thickness of the compact bone of the shaft remains relatively constant. Explain this phenomenon.
13
Textbook Question
Describe the process of new bone formation in an adult bone. Use the terms osteoid seam and calcification front in your discussion.
8
Previous Topic
Next Topic