Bone Repair
02:24
How Does A Bone Break Heal - Bone Fracture Healing Process
The final step in fracture repair is __________.
800
A fracture in the shaft of a bone would occur in the __________.
832
A patient is brought to the emergency room with a broken bone. According to the X ray, the bone is fragmented into three pieces. This would be considered a __________.
880
Formation of the bony callus in fracture repair is followed by a. hematoma formation b. fibrocartilaginous callus formation c. bone remodeling d. formation of granulation tissue.
12
Compare and contrast controls of bone remodeling exerted by hormones and by mechanical and gravitational forces, including the purpose of each control system and changes in bone architecture that might occur.
13
