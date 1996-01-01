Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
5:12
Examining a Long Bone
by Pearson
01:40
Types Of Bones In The Human Body
by Whats Up Dude
03:24
Long Bone Anatomy - Drawn & Defined
by Human Biology Explained
04:23
Gross Anatomy of Long and Flat Bones
by Lauren Roberts
Multiple Choice
Fossae are __________.
Multiple Choice
The structural unit of compact bone is __________.
Multiple Choice
Spongy bone contains osteons.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is classified as a short bone?
Multiple Choice
The two types of osseous tissue are __________.
Textbook Question
Wolff's law is concerned with a. calcium homeostasis of the blood b. the shape of a bone being determined by mechanical stresses placed on it c. the electrical charge on bone surfaces.
Textbook Question
Yolanda is asked to review a bone slide that her professor has set up under the microscope. She sees concentric layers surrounding a central cavity. Is this bone section taken from the diaphysis or the epiphyseal plate of the specimen?
15:40
Major Bone Markings
by DrWD40
Multiple Choice
A narrow, slitlike opening in a bone is referred to as a __________.
Textbook Question
Osteocytes residing in lacunae of osteons of healthy compact bone are located quite a distance from the blood vessels in the central canals, yet they are well nourished. How can this be explained?
03:02
Structure Of Bone Tissue & Components Of Bones
by Whats Up Dude
03:22
Bone Biology: COMPACT BONE VS SPONGY BONE - EASY FAST REVIEW!!
by 5MinuteSchool
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a canal-like passageway allowing vasculature and nerves to move through the bone?
Multiple Choice
Bone is broken down by __________.
Multiple Choice
The cells that maintain mature compact bone are __________.
Multiple Choice
Osteocytes maintain contact with the blood vessels of the central canal through __________.
The lacunae of bone contain __________.
Multiple Choice
Spongy bone contains all of the following EXCEPT __________.
Textbook Question
A bone with approximately the same width, length, and height is most likely a. a long bone b. a short bone c. a flat bone d. an irregular bone.
