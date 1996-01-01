Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Skeletal Cartilage
VIDEOS
05:59
Skeletal Cartilage
by WyzSci
1444
02:02
What Is Cartilage?
by Whats Up Dude
724
2:12
Microscopic appearance of hyaline cartilage
by Pearson
448
12:11
Bones: Structure and Types
by Professor Dave Explains
291
PRACTICE
Multiple Choice
Which of the following characteristics of skeletal cartilage limits its thickness?
1555
Multiple Choice
The menisci of the knee are made of __________.
1344
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are NOT composed of hyaline cartilage?
1490
Skeletal Cartilage
PRACTICE
Multiple Choice
Interstitial growth __________.
1216
Multiple Choice
Growth of cartilage in which chondrocytes within the matrix proliferate is known as __________.
883
Multiple Choice
At the end of secondary ossification, hyaline cartilage can be found __________.
798
Multiple Choice
When the epiphyseal plate is completely replaced by bone, __________.
1650
