Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Skeleton
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Skeleton
3 videos
2 questions
VIDEOS
Functions Of Bones In The Body
by Whats Up Dude
The Skeletal System
by Professor Dave Explains
The Major Functions of the Skeletal System
by Scientist Cindy
PRACTICE
2
Multiple Choice
Bones store energy as lipids in __________.
Multiple Choice
Bones serve as an important reservoir of __________.
Skeleton
4 questions
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
Which of the following bones belong to the axial skeleton?
Multiple Choice
The appendicular skeleton includes the upper and lower limb bones.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are NOT part of the axial skeletal?
Multiple Choice
The bones in the long axis of the body make up the __________ skeleton.
