19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange
Capillary Exchange
04:25
Capillary Exchange and Edema
by Alila Medical Media
3:16
Capillary Pressures and Capillary Exchange
by Pearson
21:23
Capillary exchange
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
04:26
Capillary Exchange and Edema, Animation
by Alila Medical Media
06:22
Hydrostatic and osmotic pressure | Introduction to #edema
by Physio Flip
02:22
CAPILLARY EXCHANGE
by CARDIOLOGÍA FELIZ
If the net filtration pressure (NFP) is positive, then fluid is reabsorbed into the blood.
Fluids are likely to leave or filter out of the capillary if __________.
At the arteriolar end of a capillary, __________ pushes fluid into the capillary.
The vessels that exhibit the lowest level of permeability are the __________.
