Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Vascular Disorders
Vascular Disorders
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Vascular Disorders
5 videos
|
1 question
VIDEOS
5
Previous videos for
Next videos for
03:48
Hypertension - High Blood Pressure
by Alila Medical Media
356
05:10
Hypertension - Overview (Causes, Pathophysiology, Investigations, Treatment)
by Armando Hasudungan
280
1:25
Career Connection Video
by Pearson
189
7:25
Measuring Blood Pressure
by Pearson
659
15:55
Hypertension
by RegisteredNurseRN
116
PRACTICE
1
Multiple Choice
Hypertension is defined physiologically as a condition of sustained arterial pressure of __________ or higher.
396
Vascular Disorders
2 videos
|
3 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
27:41
Hypovolemic Shock Nursing, Treatment, Management, Interventions
by RegisteredNurseRN
846
32:22
Cardiogenic Shock Nursing Management, Pathophysiology, Interventions
by RegisteredNurseRN
340
PRACTICE
3
Multiple Choice
Cardiogenic shock is most likely to result from __________.
540
Multiple Choice
Any condition in which blood vessels are inadequately filled and blood CANNOT circulate normally is called __________.
577
Multiple Choice
Loss of vasomotor tone that results in a huge drop in peripheral resistance is known as __________.
402
Previous Topic
Next Topic