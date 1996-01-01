Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
3 videos
|
4 questions
VIDEOS
3
Previous videos for
Next videos for
2:35
Microscopic Appearance of Cardiac Muscle
by Pearson
430
2:08
Microscopic Appearance of Skeletal Muscle
by Pearson
558
05:01
Cardiac Muscle Tissue Anatomy & Physiology Review Lecture
by RegisteredNurseRN
476
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a difference between cardiac muscle and skeletal muscle?
2103
1
Multiple Choice
The contractile cardiac muscle fibers of the myocardium behave as a single, coordinated unit called a __________.
757
Multiple Choice
Which of the following factors gives the myocardium its high resistance to fatigue?
690
Textbook Question
All of the following characterize the ANS except a. a two-neuron efferent chain, b. presence of neuron cell bodies in the CNS, c. presence of neuron cell bodies in the ganglia, d. innervation of skeletal muscles.
32
Previous Topic
Next Topic