18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
- Textbook QuestionAs Cara worked at her dissection, she became frustrated that several of the structures she had to learn about had more than one common name. Provide another name for each of these structures: a. atrioventricular groove, b. tricuspid valve, c. bicuspid valve (give two synonyms), and d. atrioventricular bundle.26
- Textbook QuestionFlorita Santos, a middle-aged woman, is admitted to the coronary care unit with a diagnosis of left ventricular failure resulting from a myocardial infarction. Her history indicates that she awoke in the middle of the night with severe chest pain. Her skin is pale and cold, and moist sounds are heard over the lower regions of both lungs. Explain how failure of the left ventricle can cause these signs and symptoms.23
