Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
4 videos
|
2 questions
VIDEOS
4
Previous videos for
Next videos for
05:13
Cardiovascular System Physiology - Cardiac Output (stroke volume, heart rate, preload and afterload)
by Armando Hasudungan
568
3
07:58
Cardiac Output
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
400
1
4:25
Regulation of Cardiac Ouput
by Pearson
272
2
11:54
Preload and Afterload, Cardiac Output Explained
by RegisteredNurseRN
507
1
PRACTICE
2
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would lead to a
decrease
in heart rate?
1150
Multiple Choice
Cardiac output is __________.
771
2
Previous Topic
Next Topic