12. Central Nervous System
- Textbook QuestionA patient has suffered a cerebral hemorrhage that has caused dysfunction of the precentral gyrus of his right cerebral cortex. As a result, a. he cannot voluntarily move his left arm or leg, b. he feels no sensation on the left side of his body, c. he feels no sensation on his right side.9
- Textbook QuestionMrs. Jones has had a progressive decline in her mental capabilities in the last five or six years. At first her family attributed her occasional memory lapses, confusion, and agitation to grief over her husband's death six years earlier. When examined, Mrs. Jones was aware of her cognitive problems and was shown to have an IQ score approximately 30 points less than would be predicted by her work history. A CT scan showed diffuse cerebral atrophy. The physician prescribed an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and Mrs. Jones showed slight improvement. What is Mrs. Jones's problem? Why did the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor help?14
- Textbook QuestionA 10-month-old infant has an enlarging head circumference and delayed overall development. Her CSF pressure is elevated, and she has a bulging anterior fontanelle (fontanelles are the as yet unossified fibrous membranes connecting skull bones in infants). Based on these findings, answer the following questions: a. What are the possible cause(s) of an enlarged head? b. Which tests might be helpful in obtaining information about this infant's problem? c. Assuming the tests conducted showed the cerebral aqueduct to be constricted, which ventricles or CSF-containing areas would you expect to be enlarged? Which would likely not be visible? Respond to the same questions based on a finding of obstructed arachnoid granulations.4