Anatomy & Physiology
12. Central Nervous System
CNS Protection
12. Central Nervous System
CNS Protection
3 videos
7 questions
VIDEOS
3
02:02
The Meninges
01:59
Blood-Brain Barrier
01:03
Detailed Animation on Circulation of CSF
PRACTICE
7
Location and circulation of CSF
Which of the following meninges forms the loose, mid-layer brain covering?
Which of the following protects the brain from bloodborne metabolic wastes and most drugs?
Of the three meningeal layers that surround the CNS, which one is located in the middle?
The innermost layer of the meninges, delicate and adjacent to the brain tissue, is the a. dura mater, b. corpus callosum, c. arachnoid mater, d. pia mater.
List four ways in which the CNS is protected.
What constitutes the blood brain barrier?
CNS Protection
2 videos
3 questions
VIDEOS
2
05:07
The Cerebrospinal Fluid CSF
08:06
3.6 CSF - Cerebrospinal Fluid
PRACTICE
3
What structure produces cerebrospinal fluid?
Cerebrospinal fluid is formed by a. arachnoid granulations, b. dura mater, c. choroid plexuses, d. all of these.
a. How is cerebrospinal fluid formed and drained? Describe its pathway within and around the brain. b What happens if CSF does not drain properly? Why is this consequence more harmful in adults?
