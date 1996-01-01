Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
12. Central Nervous System
Spinal Cord
Spinal Cord
12. Central Nervous System
Spinal Cord
07:23
Spinal Cord - External Anatomy
by AnatomyZone
544
1
02:02
Exterior of the Spinal Cord
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
408
01:59
Spinal Cord Cross-section
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
929
Activity
Anatomy of the spinal cord
571
8
Textbook Question
Describe the spinal cord, depicting its extent, its composition of gray and white matter, and its spinal roots.
13
Textbook Question
Central pattern generators (CPGs) are found at the segmental level of motor control. a. What is the job of the CPGs? b. What controls them, and where is this control localized?
13
