16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Hormones
16. Endocrine System
Hormones
05:29
Types of Hormones | Human Physiology
04:31
Chemical Messengers: Hormones – Physiology | Lecturio Nursing
05:29
Types of Hormones | Human Physiology
04:30
5.2 Types of Hormones
Multiple Choice
Steroid hormones are synthesized from __________.
In which of the following mechanisms of hormone action do intracellular calcium ions act as a final mediator?
The chemical classification of hormones does NOT include __________.
Eicosanoids are NOT true hormones because they __________.
Which type of hormone receptor—plasma membrane bound or intracellular—would be expected to provide the most long-lived response to hormone binding and why?
Hormones
4:02
Mechanism of Hormone Action: Direct Gene Activation
Mechanism of Hormone Action: Second Messenger System
Steroid hormones influence cellular activities by __________.
Which of the following describes a hormone that CANNOT exhibit its full effect without the presence of another hormone?
How do protein kinases affect enzymes?
Which of the following is true about water-soluble hormones?
The transcription of new messenger RNA is a function of __________.
Some hormones act by a. increasing the synthesis of enzymes, b. converting an inactive enzyme into an active enzyme, c. affecting only specific target organs, d. all of these.
Regulation of Hormone Release
03:11
Control of Hormone Release
Control of Hormone Release | Endocrine System
Endocrine Gland Stimuli – Physiology | Lecturio Nursing
Down-regulation involves the loss of receptors and prevents the target cells from overreacting to persistently high hormone levels.
Which of the following occurs within a negative feedback system?
Which of the following is NOT one of the three major types of stimuli to trigger endocrine glands to manufacture and release their hormones?
The stimulus for secreting parathyroid hormone is a good example of a __________.
