10. Muscular System
Muscle Action
10. Muscular System
Muscle Action
07:03
Muscle Identification and Action
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
08:28
The Muscular System
by Professor Dave Explains
08:20
What Is A Prime Mover Muscle: 4 Roles that muscles play when we exercise
by Parallel Coaching - Personal Trainer Courses
Multiple Choice
A muscle that assists the muscle primarily responsible for a given action is a(n) __________.
Multiple Choice
The major abductor muscle of the upper arm is the __________.
Multiple Choice
The prime mover for flexion of the thigh is the __________ muscle.
Multiple Choice
The __________ assists the triceps brachii in forearm extension.
Multiple Choice
__________ are muscles that oppose or reverse a particular movement.
Multiple Choice
The extensor digitorum muscle is an example of a __________ muscle.
Multiple Choice
The prime movers of back extension are the __________.
Multiple Choice
The __________ is the prime mover of dorsiflexion of the foot.
Multiple Choice
The prime mover of arm extension is the __________.
Textbook Question
A muscle that assists an agonist by causing a like movement or by stabilizing a joint over which an agonist acts is a(n) a. antagonist, b. prime mover, c. synergist, d. agonist.
01:26
Muscle contraction around joints
by CV Biology
Multiple Choice
Standing on your toes is an example of a __________.
Multiple Choice
The most common lever systems in the body are those that have the applied force between the fulcrum and the resistance. These are called __________ levers.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about second-class levers is correct?
