11. Nervous Tissue
- Textbook QuestionWhen admitted to the emergency room, Sean was holding his right hand, which had a deep puncture hole in its palm. He explained that he had fallen on a nail while exploring a barn. Sean was given an antitetanus shot to prevent neural complications. Tetanus bacteria fester in deep, dark wounds, but how do their toxins travel in neural tissue?19
- Textbook QuestionLocal anesthetics block voltage-gated Na⁺ channels. General anesthetics are thought to activate chemically gated Cl⁻ channels, thereby rendering the nervous system quiescent while surgery is performed. What specific process do anesthetics impair, and how does this interfere with nerve impulse transmission?15