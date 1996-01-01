Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
11. Nervous Tissue
Nervous System
Nervous System
11. Nervous Tissue
Nervous System
Divisions of the Nervous System
PRACTICE
6
Multiple Choice
What is the primary difference between the somatic nervous system and the autonomic nervous system?
3056
14
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is FALSE regarding motor (efferent) neurons?
1244
7
Multiple Choice
The sensory, or afferent, division of the peripheral nervous system transmits information from the __________ to the CNS.
1264
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following divisions of the nervous system is also known as the involuntary nervous system?
1041
Textbook Question
Which of the following structures is not part of the central nervous system? a. the brain, b. a nerve, c. the spinal cord, d. a tract.
52
Textbook Question
Explain both the anatomical and functional divisions of the nervous system. Include the subdivisions of each.
37
