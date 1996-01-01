Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
11. Nervous Tissue
Neurotransmitters and Receptors_
Neurotransmitters and Receptors_
11. Nervous Tissue
Previous Topic
Neurotransmitters and Receptors_
5 videos
|
4 questions
VIDEOS
5
Previous videos for
Next videos for
03:14
Ionotropic and Metabotropic Receptors
by DR MEDIC
611
01:17
What Are Neurotransmitters And What Do They Do In The Body?
by Whats Up Dude
386
06:36
Types of Neurotransmitter Receptors - Nervous System Physiology
by khanacademymedicine
359
1
03:31
Neurotransmitters And Their Functions Dopamine, Glutamate, Serotonin, Norepinephrine, Epinephrine
by Professional Supplement Center
30
03:04
Neurotransmitter - animated video science
by Katharina Petsche - Erklärvideo & Animation
33
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is NOT a neurotransmitter?
1189
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a functional classification of neurotransmitters?
554
Multiple Choice
Which of the following neurotransmitters act(s) as a natural opiate?
608
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a biogenic amine neurotransmitter?
1299
Previous Topic